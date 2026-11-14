Avdimetaj: Revoting on the law does not mean the four former KLA leaders will be released

After nearly 12 hours of proceedings, Kosovo’s Assembly closed its session without considering the Law on the Specialist Chambers, which aims to limit the mandate of the Specialist Court. Only 38 lawmakers were present, too few to proceed with that item on the agenda. A date for resuming the session is expected to be set after consultations with the heads of the parliamentary groups.

President Justina Shiroka Pula returned the law, passed on October 6, to the Assembly for reconsideration following a request from the PDK, the party that had proposed it.

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Activist Shefqet Avdimetaj told “Bota sot” that the issue should be considered with legal, constitutional and political care. He said the law should not become a tool for political confrontation; the discussion should be grounded in constitutional arguments and accompanied by consultations with international partners.

Avdimetaj explained that returning the law does not repeal it but begins a new stage of consideration in the Assembly. He said lawmakers should examine the president’s reasons and weigh the legal and international consequences of the decision they make.

The law can be reconsidered and put to a vote, but Avdimetaj said the relevant procedures must be followed and the constitutional majority of 61 votes secured.

He also raised questions about whether the law’s contents can be changed during reconsideration: it must be clarified whether the Assembly can amend the text at this stage or whether the vote must be held only on the version previously passed. If a new text or substantial changes are sought, Avdimetaj said they should go through the regular legislative procedure to avoid uncertainty and constitutional objections.

Commenting on the law’s potential impact on Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi, Avdimetaj called for a careful interpretation of its legal consequences. The four former KLA leaders were convicted at first instance by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague in September.

He said protecting their rights, ensuring a fair trial and guaranteeing all their legal and constitutional rights must be non-negotiable. Nevertheless, the Assembly’s decision cannot be taken to mean an immediate halt to the court proceedings or grounds for their release.

Avdimetaj stressed that passing the law or voting on it again would not, in itself, halt the court proceedings, change court rulings or secure the release of the accused. Any potential legal consequences, he added, must be assessed by the competent authorities.

According to Avdimetaj, Kosovo must continue to demand a fair and impartial trial for the former KLA leaders. He said individual trials should not be equated with the historical assessment of the liberation war, which he described as a fight for freedom whose historical dignity should not be called into question because of individual court cases. Every proceeding, he added, must meet the highest standards of justice and legal safeguards.

Avdimetaj also highlighted the importance of Kosovo’s relations with the European Union and international partners. He said the EU’s concerns that the legal changes may be incompatible with Kosovo’s international obligations should be taken seriously.

Support from Western allies has been important for Kosovo’s statehood and international standing, Avdimetaj said, making it a strategic interest for the country to maintain their trust and partnership.

He emphasized that consultations with European partners do not undermine sovereignty but are an institutional and state responsibility. Kosovo can review and improve its legislation, he said, but any change must be based on the Constitution and legal arguments and must respect international obligations.

According to Avdimetaj, defending the liberation war, seeking justice for the four in The Hague and fulfilling international obligations must go hand in hand while preserving the national interest, sovereignty and the trust of partners.

In closing, he urged the Assembly to act prudently and without haste, drawing on constitutional analysis, legal expertise and institutional communication with international partners. Avdimetaj said Kosovo must defend the historical truth of the liberation war, the dignity of the KLA and the rights of those facing justice, but must do so through legal arguments, facts and institutional mechanisms.