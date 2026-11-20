Albi Qamili accused by Levica of securing votes for street renaming changes in Tetovo

The Levica party has reacted to the deputy mayor of the Municipality of Tetovo, Albi Qamili, who also chairs the Commission for street renaming, regarding the procedure for changing the names of 290 streets in this city.

In its statement, Levica claims that Qamili, relying on the votes of three VMRO-DPMNE councilors, will secure the Badinter majority to carry out the street name changes.

Të lidhura None found

According to this party, the goal of the process is the removal of names tied to the anti-fascist history and Macedonian heritage in Tetovo. Levica says the list of changes includes the “Marshal Tito” boulevard and square, “JNA” street, “29 November” street, and the historic name “Bitola,” which it claims will be replaced with “Manastirska.”

Levica also expresses opposition to the naming of streets after the figures Fadil Sulejmani, Xhafer Sulejmani, and Sherif Kavazi, claiming that these are controversial figures.

The party accuses the VLEN and VMRO-DPMNE coalition of cooperating in this initiative and considers it an attempt to alter the city’s historical heritage.

In its reaction, Levica also draws attention to the Constitutional Court’s decision that annulled the 2007 decision on street names, claiming that the current government is seeking to implement the same process through an alternative route.

Levica’s reaction states: “We will not be collaborators in your dirty coalition deals. The names of those who liberated Tetovo from fascism are engraved in the foundations of this city, and no coalition of VMRO-DPMNE and VLEN will be able to erase them.”

Levica announces that its representative has withdrawn from the working group for this process, describing this as a stance against the proposed changes.