Lee Reeves, the 31-year-old Irish boxer, has died three months after suffering serious injuries in a boxing match held in Dublin. The news was announced on Tuesday by his promoter, Queensberry.

The tragic incident occurred in August, when Reeves was knocked out by his compatriot, Gary Calley, in a light welterweight bout.

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After the fight, the athlete from Limerick underwent surgery and was subsequently placed in an induced coma. He remained in that condition for around three months.

Reeves’s health deteriorated over the weekend after he developed an infection. According to reports, the complications are believed to have led to his death on Monday.

Queensberry expressed its sorrow over the boxer’s death, describing him as an exceptionally talented athlete and a source of inspiration for the community where he grew up.

“Everyone at Queensberry is devastated by the news of Lee Reeves’s passing. Lee was an exceptionally talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community,” the statement said.

Gary Calley also reacted on social media, expressing his shock at Reeves’s death. He emphasized that there had always been respect and love between the two boxers.

“There has never been anything but love between us, champion. I can’t believe I’m writing this. Rest in peace, brother,” Calley wrote.

During his professional career, Lee Reeves fought 18 bouts. He won 16 of them, with 11 of those victories coming by knockout.