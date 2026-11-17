Court remands 31-year-old from Ohrid who assaulted and imprisoned his girlfriend in custody for 30 days

The court ordered 30 days of pretrial detention for 31-year-old Kristijan Koraboski, who was charged a day earlier with three criminal offenses following the violence inflicted on his 26-year-old girlfriend, Sara, in Ohrid.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, during the assault, Koraboski unlawfully confined the young woman, beat her, caused her physical injuries and threatened her.

Të lidhura None found

The Prosecutor’s Office said that several investigative actions were carried out during the day to shed light on the incident. The injured woman underwent an examination in the presence of social services, while an expert assessment was also ordered and conducted to determine the type and nature of her injuries.