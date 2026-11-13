Mickoski: North Macedonia government reshuffle expected to conclude in November, VLEN’s positions unchanged

Mickoski: North Macedonia government reshuffle expected to conclude in November, VLEN’s positions unchanged

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the election result in Bërvenicë does not change the agreement with the VLEN coalition on positions in the executive branch. He said the reshuffle of the second and third tiers of government is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Asked whether VLEN would have fewer positions after the elections in Bërvenicë, Mickoski stressed that he would keep his word and honour the agreement with the coalition. In this context, he mentioned 2028, when regular parliamentary elections are due to be held. The prime minister said keeping his word is particularly important to him and that, once he reaches an agreement, he does not change his position.

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On personnel changes, Mickoski said he had spoken with VLEN’s leaders. They have identified several positions that he considers important for the country, while the relevant proposals are expected to be finalised by the parties’ personnel committees in the coming period.

Mickoski recalled that he had previously given October as the deadline for completing the reshuffle. However, because of the many events that have taken place, he now expects the process to conclude in November. He also announced that an agreement had been reached to hold a meeting of the governing coalition’s leaders in December.

The prime minister also commented on a statement by ZNAM leader Maksim Dimitrievski, who said he might leave the government if the bar exam is administered in Albanian. Mickoski replied that this was Dimitrievski’s decision and reiterated that the government is stable.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 15:37

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