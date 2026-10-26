IPK verifies police handling of cases reported by Arlinda Zekaj

The Kosovo Police Inspectorate has launched investigative and verification procedures to examine how the Kosovo Police handled all the cases reported by the late Arlinda Zekaj.

The procedure is being carried out with the authorization of the State Prosecutor’s Office and aims to fully clarify the actions taken, as well as the procedural steps followed by police officers while handling her reports.

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The IPK’s announcement states that the way each report was received, registered, assessed and handled will be analyzed. It will also examine whether the responsible officers took the necessary actions or whether there were cases in which they failed to do so.

The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether the police actions complied with the law, procedures and relevant obligations. The IPK will also assess whether individual or institutional responsibility exists if violations or shortcomings are identified in the handling of the cases.

The Inspectorate said that, in cooperation with the competent justice institutions, it would work to ensure the professional, impartial and comprehensive handling of the matter, while respecting its legal mandate and the integrity of the investigative process.