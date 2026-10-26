Historic trial of 15 young people against Canadian government over climate crisis begins in Canada

Fifteen young Canadian citizens, aged between 17 and 25, have sued the federal government, claiming that it has failed to take sufficient action to address climate change.

The trial has begun in a federal court in Vancouver and is seen as a significant case in determining the responsibility of the Canadian state to protect the climate.

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The plaintiffs say the government’s climate policies are inadequate and violate their constitutional rights to life, liberty and security. They argue that this leaves them exposed to the increasingly severe impacts of global warming.

“I want to finally be able to speak in court and have my voice heard,” 19-year-old Sadie Vipont from Calgary told AFP. “Our future and our rights are worth fighting for,” she added.

The case, known as La Rose, will be heard over five weeks of proceedings, following a legal process that has lasted seven years. The young people are asking the court to order the government to accelerate its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the climate targets it has announced.

Canada aims to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. However, the government recently acknowledged that this target will not be met.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers are expected to present testimony during the trial from scientists, pediatricians and engineers. They will argue that climate change has affected the young people’s lives, including their physical and mental health.

Wildfires, floods and extreme temperatures are among the consequences that, according to the plaintiffs, have directly affected their daily lives.

Lauren Wright, who comes from the province of Saskatchewan, cited the 2015 wildfires as an example, when smoke covered large areas of the region.

“I remember in 2015, when the northern part of Saskatchewan was on fire. The air was suffocating; we couldn’t breathe,” she said.

Lawyer Catherine Boyce Parker described the examination of whether the federal government’s climate policies comply with the Constitution as unprecedented in Canada.

According to her, although climate change is generally considered a political issue, courts have the right to intervene when the actions or inaction of authorities infringe on citizens’ rights.

This lawsuit is part of an international trend in which citizens and organizations are using the courts to demand stronger policies to combat climate change.

In Germany, nine activists won an important case in 2021. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that climate targets had to be strengthened, taking into account the fundamental rights of younger generations.

Important decisions on climate cases have also been handed down in the Netherlands and South Korea.

Maria Antonia Tigre of Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law believes that the German ruling and the 2025 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on states’ obligations to protect the climate could be used as references in the Canadian case.

The proceedings are taking place at a time when Canada’s environmental policy is undergoing changes. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in March 2025, has repealed several measures adopted by his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, including the carbon tax for individuals and emissions limits on the oil industry.

Meanwhile, the government is supporting major projects, particularly in the energy sector, to reduce Canada’s economic dependence on the United States amid trade tensions between the two countries.

The plaintiffs seek to have the court compel the authorities to take more concrete steps to fulfill their climate commitments and protect future generations.

The hearings are expected to conclude at the end of February 2027. The ruling could influence how lawsuits linking the climate crisis to citizens’ constitutional rights are handled in the future.