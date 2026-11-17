Haxhiu seeks Belgian Senate support for Kosovo’s integration into the EU and Council of Europe

During an official visit to Brussels, Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu met with Belgian Senate President Vincent Blondel at the Senate of Belgium.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said the two sides discussed expanding relations between the Kosovo Assembly and the Belgian Senate, as well as increasing cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups.

Të lidhura None found

Haxhiu said she asked Belgium to continue supporting Kosovo’s European integration process. “I asked Belgium to continue supporting Kosovo’s path toward membership in the EU and the Council of Europe,” she wrote.

Cooperation in the field of justice was also discussed at the meeting. Haxhiu recalled that last week the Kosovo Assembly ratified, with no votes against, the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with Belgium.

According to her, the agreement will make it easier for investigators and prosecutors to do their work when evidence or witnesses are located in either of the two countries.

Haxhiu stressed that Kosovo and Belgium enjoy a longstanding friendship and aim to strengthen it further through institutional cooperation.