Berlin: Mickoski confirms North Macedonia’s support for just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, took part in Berlin in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which focused on the current situation in Ukraine and efforts to secure peace.

Alongside him at this meeting was also the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timço Mucunski.

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The meeting, organized by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focused on intensifying engagements to end the war and coordinating actions among European partners and the United States.

According to Mickoski, North Macedonia confirmed its support for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In his statement, Prime Minister Mickoski said: “We confirmed our country’s support for efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, through dialogue, diplomacy and coordination with our allies,” he wrote.