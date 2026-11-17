The Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration has announced that the Human Resources Management Information System (SIMBNJ) has been linked to the Payroll Management System (SMP) and the Treasury. The presentation took place during a workshop in Pristina.

The integration is expected to unify data, reduce administrative procedures and prevent duplicate registrations. According to the institutions, it will also contribute to more efficient management of human resources and public finances.

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Dition Kuklecaj, chair of the Working Group on Interconnection, said the process creates opportunities to meet the needs of institutions, address regulatory issues, replace deadlines and improve access to data.

Minister of Digitalization and Public Administration Lulëzon Jagxhiu stressed that SIMBNJ should not be limited solely to recording employee data. According to him, the system should be used as a central tool for the strategic management of human resources in the public administration.

Jagxhiu emphasized that the system should provide a clear overview of personnel, job positions, organizational structures, as well as recruitment and professional development needs. He added that this data is essential for staff planning, the management of public resources and the development of evidence-based policies.

The minister also said that updating data in SIMBNJ is not merely the responsibility of technical teams, but a daily responsibility of every institution, particularly human resources units.

Arton Ahmeti, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance, described the interconnection as important for the responsible administration of public funds and for strengthening coordination among institutions.

Ahmeti said that managing public funds requires reliable control and administrative mechanisms. He highlighted the role of the Treasury of Kosovo, as an agency within the Ministry of Finance, in budget execution and the management of financial processes.

According to him, the importance of the integration lies not only in technology, as it can also serve to clarify responsibilities, improve data exchange and increase interinstitutional cooperation in the interests of better management of public finances. Ahmeti stressed that, alongside technological investments, attention must also be paid to strengthening human capacities.

During the presentation, Muhamet Behrami announced that the connection between the systems would enable the electronic transmission of data on appointments, transfers and the termination of employment relationships, thereby avoiding duplicate registrations.

The interconnection of SIMBNJ with the Payroll System and the Treasury was envisaged במסגרת the reforms of the Growth Plan. The objective is to modernize the public administration, align data and improve the management of human resources and public finances.