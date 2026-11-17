Xhavit Jashari, of the Association of Families of KLA Martyrs, described the ruling against Kosovo’s former president, Hashim Thaçi, in the case concerning obstruction of the administration of justice as unacceptable.

Two months after the first-instance judgment was handed down, in which Thaçi was sentenced to 25 years in prison, he was handed an additional sentence of one year and five months in prison on Tuesday for the obstruction of justice case.

Të lidhura None found

According to Jashari, organizations representing former members of the war have opposed the entire judicial process from the outset because, he claims, the Specialist Chambers have not delivered justice in any of their rulings.

Jashari: The ruling against Thaçi is unacceptable

“For us, Hashim Thaçi’s sentence is unacceptable, just as the entire process has been unacceptable to the organizations representing former members of the war. Since its establishment, we have expressed our opposition, and throughout this entire period it has been demonstrated that under no circumstances, at no time and in none of this court’s decisions has justice been served. I say again today that this is a political court, and I consider it fair to state that its address is in Serbia and Russia. Another fact is that, after Hashim Thaçi was unjustly sentenced, the hearing was scheduled precisely for November 17. This date is linked to November 17, 1994, when the Kosovo Liberation Army was named by the Popular Movement of Kosovo. For us, this is additional evidence that the purpose of this court has been and remains to target the Kosovo Liberation Army,” Jashari said.

He also criticized the European Union and the countries that fund the Specialist Chambers, calling on them to respond to the institution’s decisions.

Jashari criticizes the EU and countries funding the Specialist Chambers

“Where are the European community, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament? Where are the states that fund this one-sided, unjust and, as has been openly stated, racist court? For us, everything that has happened and is happening is unacceptable. From its creation until today, we have declared that we do not recognize such courts. The next question is: where are the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo? We once again call on them not to make compromises or deals over the highest value of the Kosovo Liberation Army’s war. The KLA is a value above the institutions, and it brought freedom to Kosovo. Therefore, when this war is attacked, the institutions have a duty to respond and defend it,” he said.

Jashari also spoke about the individuals who, according to him, made agreements in violation of the law, while calling on Kosovo’s institutions and the international justice community not to remain passive.

Jashari: Institutions and international justice must not remain silent

“I also want to raise another issue: those who have made deals and played with the law, as well as with our sole demand to include an article in this law, I believe will end their political lives in disgrace. The Kosovo Liberation Army is not an individual, a group or the property of a party. It is a value belonging to every person who enjoys freedom today. We call on the institutions and the international justice community not to stand idly by,” he said.

In addition to Hashim Thaçi, Bashkim Smakaj, Isni Kilaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuçi were also defendants in this judicial process.

The Specialist Chambers sentenced Bashkim Smakaj to 12 months in prison. Since he had spent more than 12 months in pretrial detention, he will be released immediately. Fadil Fazliu was also sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Meanwhile, Isni Kilaj was acquitted by the court, while Hajredin Kuçi received a one-month suspended prison sentence.