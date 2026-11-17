Europe, where is justice?” — “Freedom Has a Name” holds protest outside the EU Office in Pristina

The “Freedom Has a Name” initiative held an action outside the European Union Office in Pristina, putting up a banner reading “Europe, where is justice?” following the court ruling against former President Hashim Thaçi in The Hague.

The banner, placed near the entrance to the EU building, featured a comparison between the sentence handed down to former Serbian President Vojislav Šešelj and that of Hashim Thaçi.

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By displaying the names of Šešelj and Thaçi opposite each other, the organizers raised questions about international justice and the handling of legal cases.

The lower section of the banner also listed information about the victims and the consequences of the war in Kosovo.

Footage obtained by KosovaPress showed members of the Kosovo Police at the scene, while the banner had been placed on the fence surrounding the European Union building.

The action took place on the same day that the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague handed down their verdict in the “Thaçi 2” case, which concerns allegations of obstructing the administration of justice.

Hashim Thaçi was sentenced to 17 months in prison. Bashkim Smakaj and Fadil Fazliu were each sentenced to 12 months in prison, Hajredin Kuqi was sentenced to 1 month, while Isni Kilaj was acquitted.