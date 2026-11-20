The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ohrid has filed an indictment against two natural persons and two legal entities in connection with the fatal fall of worker Kristijan Ljushev into an elevator shaft inside a building under construction. According to investigations, the shaft area had no protective fencing, while the victim was engaged in work without a formal contract and without any workplace safety training.

The serious incident occurred in the early hours of 12 January, as four employees entered the building while carrying furniture. On the fourth floor, Ljushev hit a bucket that had been left in the corridor, lost control of his body and fell through the elevator shaft down to the basement. The injuries were so severe that he died immediately at the scene.

Të lidhura None found

According to the indictment, the person responsible on behalf of the investor is accused of leaving the elevator shaft unprotected, failing to install protective railings on the stairs and failing to block entrances to keep out unauthorized persons. The prosecution also notes that construction debris was scattered around the site without order.

The indictment also includes the company that had recruited the workers, as well as its manager. Investigations show that Ljushev worked as an assistant installer without being officially registered, without undergoing a medical check and without receiving instructions on how to work safely in a building in the construction phase. The employees had received only a verbal order from the manager, without a prior analysis and risk assessment of the work environment.

The indictment document mentions serious criminal offenses against public safety, causing general danger, violation of rights arising from the employment relationship and neglect of workplace safety measures. The prosecutor has asked the Basic Court of Ohrid to prohibit any change in the status of the two companies during the court proceedings.