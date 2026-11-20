European Union asks Kosovo for greater fiscal responsibility, highlights challenges and provides guidance for the 2027 budget

Representatives of Kosovo institutions and the European Commission held talks on the country’s economic and financial performance, structural reforms, and the difficulties accompanying the path toward European integration.

The eighth meeting of the Subcommittee on Economic, Financial and Statistical Matters, which operates under the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, was held in Pristina on 19 November.

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At this meeting, economic developments in Kosovo, fiscal and budgetary policies, the business climate, public finance management, the statistics sector and the public internal financial control system were reviewed.

A considerable part of the discussions was devoted to the 2027 draft budget, economic growth, foreign direct investment, inflation and the labour market situation.

The European Commission stressed that Kosovo must ensure macro-fiscal sustainability, without exceeding spending ceilings and the deficit level set by fiscal rules. It also called for priority to be given to spending that has a transformative effect and supports economic expansion.

Another topic addressed was the adoption of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, after the end of the phase of institutional instability. The aim is to establish a clear fiscal strategy and link it more closely with the annual budget cycle, while improving consultations and civil society participation.

Reforms to improve the business climate, the development of the energy sector and the privatisation process were also at the centre of the talks. Measures to boost the private sector, the digitalisation of new business registration and the attraction of productive foreign direct investment were also discussed. The EU described progress in financial supervision as positive, but stressed that the governance of public enterprises must be strengthened.

Regarding the free movement of capital, the European Union welcomed Kosovo’s request to be included in the geographical scope of the Single Euro Payments Area, known as SEPA. This request was submitted after the country made further progress in aligning its legal framework against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Participants discussed the importance of reliable and quality statistics in designing sustainable, evidence-based economic policies. It was stressed that access to administrative data sources and their systematic use should be improved.

In particular, the need to strengthen the institutional capacities of the Kosovo Agency of Statistics was highlighted, ensuring sufficient human and financial resources for the Agricultural Census, the implementation of which has been postponed to 2027.

As regards financial control, the EU called for accelerating reforms to establish a comprehensive public internal financial control system. It also underlined the urgent need for better implementation of external audit recommendations, strengthening internal audit and increasing transparency in reporting.

The European Union, as Kosovo’s main partner and largest donor of financial assistance, continues to support the country in implementing reforms that bring it closer to EU standards and policies.