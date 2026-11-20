Minister of Health Sasho Klekovski and the Rector of Trakya University in Edirne, Mustafa Hatipler, signed today in Skopje a five-year cooperation protocol in the health sector.

The document was signed within the “Bridges of Brotherhood” project, which aims at Balkan cooperation in health and on-the-job training. This project is implemented by Trakya University with the support of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey, while North Macedonia becomes the third participating state after Kosovo and Bulgaria.

Të lidhura None found

The agreement includes specializations and practical training for North Macedonia’s health workers at the Faculty of Medicine and the University Hospital in Edirne, exchange of clinical knowledge and experience among professional teams, joint scientific research, and organization of professional activities. Institutional cooperation also extends beyond medicine, including dentistry, pharmacy, and health sciences.

The new protocol follows the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of health that Minister Klekovski had signed with Turkey’s Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu, in October this year in Istanbul. In that memorandum, professional exchange and specialist education were identified as priority areas.

The Trakya University delegation included Vice Rector and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Prof. Dr. Sedat Üstündağ, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Ali Yılmaz, and Director of the University Hospital, Prof. Dr. Alkin Çolak.

“Agreements are worth as much as what a patient benefits from them. With this protocol, our health workers gain a place where they will be able to further refine their professional knowledge and skills, while the knowledge they bring will remain here,” Minister Klekovski said.