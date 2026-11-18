Albanians rose up against corruption, but Rama says he will not step down / The famous American magazine The Atlantic: How Jared Kushner sparked a revolution

The prestigious American magazine The Atlantic has devoted an in-depth report to the wave of protests in Albania, portraying them as a shift from opposition to Jared Kushner’s luxury resort on the Albanian coast into a broader movement against the government and political class. In his article, journalist Ariel Sabar examines the escalation of the protests, the role of students, and public dissatisfaction with corruption, nepotism and living conditions.

On the eighth day of violent protests in Tirana, a journalist from The Atlantic followed a march of around 3,000 people through the streets of the capital. He notes that for months Albanians had protested peacefully in what was called the “Flamingo Revolution,” but the demonstrations had since entered a new and more tense phase. Some demonstrators had begun calling it the “Eagle Revolution,” a direct reference to the symbol on the national flag.

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In his account, Sabar describes scenes from the Albanian capital, where protesters walked past damaged bus stops, shattered shop windows and government buildings blackened by flames. Some in the crowd chanted against “patronage activists,” while banners and slogans expressed anger at political patronage networks which, protesters say, reward party loyalty instead of merit.

The journalist also describes clashes outside the Ministry of Education, where masked protesters pulled up stones from the pavement and threw them at the institution’s windows. A heavy police vehicle equipped with a water cannon then entered the street. In the evening, explosions, tear gas and Molotov cocktails were reported near the prime minister’s office.

The article links public anger to a range of problems that, in the view of protesters, have plagued the country for years. Albania is described as one of Europe’s poorest countries, with around 40,000 citizens leaving each year. Meanwhile, among the prominent politicians recently accused of corruption are a former prime minister, a deputy prime minister, a former president and the mayor of Tirana, who is in prison.

Kushner’s project, the spark that ignited the protests

According to The Atlantic, the initial spark for the protests in May was Jared Kushner’s project to build a luxury resort in a protected natural area in southern Albania where flamingos gather. Kushner is the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The journalist focuses on the coastal area between the Adriatic Sea and a lagoon, which has been protected as a landscape since 2004. Sea turtles nest there, and its waters are also a habitat for Mediterranean monk seals, among the world’s rarest mammals.

The article recalls that in February 2024, parliament passed a law allowing resorts of five stars or more to be built in protected areas. Three weeks later, Kushner posted images of his project on Instagram. It envisages a 657-hectare resort with a yacht club, casino and seaside residences, described in a leaked document as “Villas for billionaires.”

Sabar goes on to write that a government committee headed by Prime Minister Edi Rama granted Kushner and his partners strategic investor status to build another resort on an island near the area. The status allowed them to benefit from accelerated procedures and state-backed concessions.

One incident that, according to the article, fueled public anger involved violence against a fisherman with longstanding family ties to the area. In a video that circulated on social media, he was seen being beaten and then forcibly removed by private security staff working for the project’s developers. The fisherman later claimed that guns had been pointed at his head, while police, according to the article’s account, did not intervene.

For students and many other citizens, the incident became a symbol of powerlessness in the face of authority. They say the country’s leaders favor foreign investors, oligarchs and people close to the party, while ordinary citizens face numerous hardships.

From protecting nature to calling for Rama’s resignation

The Atlantic highlights the story of Megi Ibrahimi, a 20-year-old student at the Polytechnic University of Tirana who joined the protests that began in opposition to the resort project. She says she saw the video of the violence against the fisherman while at a café with her friends.

“I am Albanian and I want to live in my country,” Ibrahimi is quoted as saying, adding that the footage made her feel that Albanians’ dignity was being dragged through the sand dunes.

The protests began at the resort site and later spread to Tirana, where demonstrators carried signs saying Albania was not for sale. At their peak, in mid-June, around 100,000 people took part in the protests, according to the estimate cited in the article.

Over time, opposition to Kushner’s project turned into a broader movement against the government. Corruption, conditions in education and the cost of living came into focus. The article also notes the participation of families, pensioners and young people, describing the movement as one of Albania’s most significant civic mobilizations since 1991, when students symbolically toppled the statue of dictator Enver Hoxha.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, however, did not back down in the face of the protests. In a statement to Reuters in early June, he said there was no possibility of the investment being stopped as long as he remained in office.

Initially, protesters had five demands, including limiting the prime minister’s term in office and repealing laws that favored Kushner’s projects. But in the face of the government’s position, students focused the movement on a single demand: Edi Rama’s resignation.

They set October 13 as the start date for a new wave of student-led protests, choosing the Ministry of Education as their gathering point. According to the article, Megi Ibrahimi helped promote the protest and spread the date in Tirana.

Clashes and the government’s position

The article also describes the escalation of the protests after October 13, when masked demonstrators threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at government buildings and police. In the days that followed, fires were reported at banks, ministries, a police station and the High Court.

Ibrahimi says that at first she stood on the front line of the protest, facing the police, but later focused on helping demonstrators who were having difficulty breathing because of tear gas. According to official figures cited by the magazine, by the end of October 107 protesters and 201 police officers had been injured.

The journalist also cites political analyst Arlind Qori, who described the violence as unavoidable, arguing that peaceful protests had produced no results.

In an interview with the article’s author, Rama described the anger over Kushner’s project as baseless and claimed it had been fueled by journalists’ attitude toward President Trump’s son-in-law. He acknowledged that corruption had been a major problem for Albania, but said independent prosecutors were fighting it, including within the ranks of the government.

The prime minister attributed the violence at the protests to antifascist groups, organized crime and political opponents. He said the opposition wanted to remove him from power through street pressure because it could not defeat him in elections.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s project remained under review and had not yet received final approvals. In a statement published on his website, Kushner acknowledged that residents had legitimate concerns, stressing that Albania would ultimately decide whether the project went ahead.

Students look to Serbia

Another point raised in the article is the student movement’s lack of a single leader. Protesters say they fear that any representative they choose could be corrupted by the ruling party or become a target of attacks.

In this context, Albanian students have been closely following developments in Serbia, where a student movement managed to challenge the power of Aleksandar Vučić. The article notes similarities between the two countries, including Vučić’s support for a luxury project linked to Kushner, which the American businessman abandoned in 2025 after Serbian prosecutors brought corruption charges against officials involved.

At the end of the article, the journalist returns to student Megi Ibrahimi, finding her again near the Ministry of Education, among a smaller crowd worn down by the protests. In this scene, an elderly woman arrives with a cart and offers the young people her children’s winter jackets. Her children now live abroad.

A symbolic gesture closes The Atlantic’s account of a new generation of Albanians who, despite so many of their peers leaving, say they want to stay in the country and fight for their future.