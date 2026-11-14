In Belgrade, Vergori met with the Serbian army commander

Roberto Vergori, major general and commander of the KFOR mission, met today in Belgrade with General Milan Mojsilovic, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces.

According to a KFOR statement, the two sides discussed the importance of maintaining dialogue, effective coordination and mutual understanding.

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The mission said it would continue its constructive cooperation with all relevant actors and international partners, guided by impartiality, professionalism and mutual respect.

KFOR also reaffirmed that it has the full capability and will to carry out its mandate, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.