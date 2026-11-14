Afrim Gashi meets Mefail Bajqinovci during visit to Pristina

Afrim Gashi meets Mefail Bajqinovci during visit to Pristina

Current political and social developments in both countries were the subject of discussions between North Macedonia’s parliamentary speaker, Afrim Gashi, and LVV MP Mefail Bajqinovci during their meeting in Pristina.

Speaking about the weekend visit, Bajqinovci said it was a pleasure to welcome Gashi, whom he described as an old friend.

Të lidhura

None found

The MP also published a photograph of himself with North Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian parliamentary speaker, sharing his impressions of the meeting.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 21:37

Tags: , ,
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents

Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents
Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest

Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest
Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too

Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too
Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania

Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania
KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp

KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp
Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja

Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja
Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role

Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet