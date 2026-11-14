Afrim Gashi meets Mefail Bajqinovci during visit to Pristina

Current political and social developments in both countries were the subject of discussions between North Macedonia’s parliamentary speaker, Afrim Gashi, and LVV MP Mefail Bajqinovci during their meeting in Pristina.

Speaking about the weekend visit, Bajqinovci said it was a pleasure to welcome Gashi, whom he described as an old friend.

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The MP also published a photograph of himself with North Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian parliamentary speaker, sharing his impressions of the meeting.