Electrical fault leaves 63 Trepça miners trapped underground; Rizvanolli responds

Electrical fault leaves 63 Trepça miners trapped underground; Rizvanolli responds

An electrical equipment fault cut power to the Trepça mine, leaving the second-shift miners trapped underground on level 11.

A total of 63 workers are inside the mine, and the shift is scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m.

Të lidhura

None found

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli responded in a Facebook post, saying the miners are in good health.

According to information from Trepça’s management, technical teams are working to repair the fault and restore electricity.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to gradually bring the miners out through the emergency exit. The company’s management is also at the scene, where police and firefighters have been present.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 23:09

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