Interior Ministry launches investigation into claims of violence against two young Albanians

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has responded to reports published by several media outlets claiming that on 07.10.2026, in the Skopje area, two people were physically assaulted by police officers during an official operation. It is also alleged that their vehicle was damaged during the incident.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Interior Ministry, the minister has tasked the Department of Internal Control, Criminal Investigations and Professional Standards with investigating the case.

The department has begun taking the necessary measures and actions to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident, establish the facts and determine whether the police officers involved bear any responsibility.

The Interior Ministry said that, once the verification process is complete and the facts have been established, the appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law. According to the ministry, the public will be informed in due course.