Illegal dump removed in Prekaz, Pacolli warns of severe penalties

Minister Fitore Pacolli announced that cleanup has begun at an illegal dump in Upper Prekaz, which she described as one of the largest in the area.

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In a Facebook post, she said the operation is taking place as part of the second phase of the cleanup of illegal dumps across Kosovo.

Pacolli said that once the cleanup is complete, the area will be monitored continuously using cameras and drones.

In her message, the minister stressed that the land of the martyrs must not be turned into a rubbish dump. She said the largest illegal dump in this part of Upper Prekaz is being cleared these days as part of a campaign spanning all of Kosovo.

According to Pacolli, dumping rubbish near the martyrs’ graves is unacceptable and shows a lack of respect for those who gave their lives for freedom. She added that love for one’s homeland cannot be expressed by turning it into a rubbish dump.

The minister warned that anyone caught dumping rubbish will be fined severely, without exception. She pledged that work to clean up every corner of the country would continue, stressing that we have no other homeland.