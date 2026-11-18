Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that yesterday (17.11.2026), at 09:40, officers of the Kavadar Police Station arrested citizen C.D., 51 years old, living in the village of Begnishtë, in the Kavadar area.

Based on an order issued by the Basic Court of Kavadar, law enforcement officers carried out a raid on his house and auxiliary premises. During the operation, the following items were found and seized without the necessary documentation: a hunting carbine with an optical sight and five cartridges, a hunting carbine with four cartridges, a hunting rifle with five cartridges, 14 hunting cartridges and six cartridges.

Të lidhura None found

The arrested person is being held at the police station, the public prosecutor has already been notified, and after the full documentation of the case is completed, the appropriate criminal complaint will be filed, according to the Ministry.