Minister of Digital Transformation Stefan Andonovski took part in the 21st edition of the annual MASIT conference, which this year focused on the theme “AI Agent.” In a statement to the media, he said that the Government will continue to support the domestic information and communication technology sector and to provide assistance to the country’s companies in adopting artificial intelligence in their operations.

“As the Government, we will continue to invest in and support the ICT industry in the country. We have two major initiatives, DIGIT-MAK and INO-FEIT EDIH, which provide direct support to local firms in the digital transformation process. To make this possible, local IT companies are essential,” Andonovski stressed.

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“In the next phase, we will also support projects aimed at the digital transformation of businesses, their training, and the use of artificial intelligence, because we must keep pace with the times,” the minister said.

He added that this topic is equally important for both entrepreneurship and the state, because those who master the use of artificial intelligence “will be able to hope for faster progress.”

Asked by a journalist how far Macedonia lags behind European countries in the field of artificial intelligence, Andonovski pointed to the lack of data infrastructure at the national level.