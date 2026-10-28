Human skeletal remains discovered in North Mitrovica

Human skeletal remains discovered in North Mitrovica

Human skeletal remains have been discovered in North Mitrovica during an exhumation operation.

The operation was carried out as part of investigations into people who went missing during the 1998-1999 war.

Të lidhura

None found

The police report states that on October 27, the Sector for Investigating Persons Missing During the War, in cooperation with the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IFM), carried out a court order for the exhumation.

Several human skeletal remains were found during the work. They were recovered and sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for forensic examinations.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:49

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