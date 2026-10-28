Three people indicted over attack on journalists

Three people indicted over attack on journalists

The Basic Prosecution Office in Ferizaj, through its General Department, has announced that it has filed an indictment against I.R., A.R. and B.R. They are suspected of the criminal offenses of “Minor bodily injury,” “Destruction or damage to property” and “Manipulation of evidence,” as defined in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

According to the indictment, on 07.10.2026, at around 11:40, on Hamit Rexhepi Street, in the Vanesa Residence neighborhood of Ferizaj, the defendants allegedly acted together and intentionally, with the aim of violating the bodily integrity of G.SH., E.H. and S.XH. All three victims are members of the journalistic staff of the Klan Kosova media outlet.

Të lidhura

None found

The indictment alleges that the journalists had just driven into the neighborhood, where they had gone to produce a story about a property dispute, when one car drove past them and blocked their way while another pulled up behind them. The defendants allegedly got out of their vehicles without warning, opened the journalists’ car doors, shouted at and insulted them, and then punched them in various parts of their bodies.

As a result, the journalists suffered injuries and received medical treatment at the Emergency Center in Ferizaj. A forensic medical examination dated 16.10.2026 found that they had sustained minor bodily injuries with temporary effects on their health. All three defendants are accused of committing the criminal offense of “Minor bodily injury” as co-perpetrators, under Article 185, paragraph 1, in conjunction with paragraph 1, subparagraph 1.4, and Article 31 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

At the same time and place, defendant I.R. allegedly took a camera belonging to E.H. from the car and slammed it to the ground, damaging it and rendering it unusable. According to the indictment, he then handed the camera over to the police station in Ferizaj. The value of the damage has not been determined. I.R. is accused of the criminal offense of “Destruction or damage to property,” under Article 321, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The prosecution also alleges that I.R., intending to alter, remove, conceal, destroy or damage material evidence, or render it unusable and obstruct the investigation of the incident, removed the “DVR” device for the security cameras after the offense had been committed. The cameras monitored the neighborhood and covered the scene of the incident, and the device was under his management. For this act, he is accused of “Manipulation of evidence,” under Article 389, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

With the filing of the indictment, the state prosecutor has asked the competent court to find the defendants guilty and sentence them in accordance with the law for the criminal offenses attributed to them.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:49

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