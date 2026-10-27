Hoxha at Arlinda Zekaj’s funeral: I hope this is the last murder

Hoxha at Arlinda Zekaj’s funeral: I hope this is the last murder

During the funeral ceremony for Arlinda Zekaj, who was killed by her brother-in-law, Hoxha called on the people of Kosovo to ensure that such cases do not happen again.

He called for justice and said that taking a person’s life is an evil and senseless act.

Të lidhura

None found

Hoxha recalled that Arlinda had sought protection but had not received it, adding that justice would have its say.

“I have a plea to God and to the people: enough is enough. People must not be killed. Our elders have long taught us that this is evil and madness. I pray to God that this will be the last such case,” he said.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 16:03

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