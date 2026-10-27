Hoxha at Arlinda Zekaj’s funeral: I hope this is the last murder

During the funeral ceremony for Arlinda Zekaj, who was killed by her brother-in-law, Hoxha called on the people of Kosovo to ensure that such cases do not happen again.

He called for justice and said that taking a person’s life is an evil and senseless act.

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Hoxha recalled that Arlinda had sought protection but had not received it, adding that justice would have its say.

“I have a plea to God and to the people: enough is enough. People must not be killed. Our elders have long taught us that this is evil and madness. I pray to God that this will be the last such case,” he said.