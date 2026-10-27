Zejnulla Gashi transfers three criminal cases in the Arlinda Zekaj case to the Pristina Prosecutor’s Office

State Chief Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi has decided to transfer three criminal cases related to the Arlinda Zekaj-Sylaj case from the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja to the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina.

According to the Office of the State Chief Prosecutor, the decisions were made within the scope of its legal powers, taking into account the particular gravity of the cases, their serious consequences and the need for them to be handled efficiently, objectively and impartially.

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The purpose of the reassignment is to ensure careful and thorough examination of the cases, in accordance with legal provisions and the specific circumstances of each case.

Meanwhile, the Office of the State Chief Prosecutor is also reviewing any actions or omissions by institutions in connection with the cases reported by the deceased.

The review covers the course of actions taken, the decisions made, how risk was assessed, the measures used to protect her and any other circumstances that may help clarify any potential responsibility.

The statement says that accountability will be sought for any violation of the law, negligence or failure to act that may be identified. If violations or responsibility are established, the measures provided for by law will be taken within the relevant powers.

The Office of the State Chief Prosecutor emphasizes that the assessment will be based on relevant facts, documents and evidence, without prejudging the responsibility of any person.