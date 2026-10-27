Criminal charges over suspicions that bankruptcy was deliberately caused to avoid million-denar debts

Criminal charges over suspicions that bankruptcy was deliberately caused to avoid million-denar debts

The Financial Police has filed criminal charges against two individuals and two companies suspected of deliberately causing bankruptcy to avoid obligations to creditors.

Investigators suggest that the owner of a company in Valandovo, between 2020 and 2023, allegedly took steps to present the entity as financially insolvent. The suspected aim was to avoid debts worth more than 290 million denars, most of which were owed to a foreign company.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the Financial Police, the owner had concluded a lease agreement with another company that was also managed by him. The contract was not implemented, but after it was terminated, penalties worth 233.7 million denars were recorded and a lien was placed on the company’s assets. Following objections from creditors, the court halted enforcement.

When he was unable to dispose of the assets, he allegedly transferred 4 million denars as a loan together with another individual and then requested the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings.

The case file has been forwarded to the Veles Prosecutor’s Office for further action. The guilt of the individuals reported must be proven in court proceedings.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 16:04

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