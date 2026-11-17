How fears of a global blackout on November 17 took hold, despite the false alarm

For weeks, social media spread claims that electricity, internet and banking services would be cut off on November 17, for a period that could last up to 72 hours.

However, fact-checks by international media and official documents do not support this scenario. There is no evidence or official announcement of a global power outage today.

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It all began with a real exercise scheduled by U.S. authorities in September: a nationwide test of the emergency alert system. The test, set for 2:20 p.m., or 8:20 p.m. Albania time, involved broadcasting a test message on radio and television.

On social media, the test was wrongly interpreted as a warning of an attack. Some accounts promoting cryptocurrencies urged people to withdraw their savings from banks and move them into digital currencies, claiming they needed to act before the supposed catastrophe. To fuel the fear, manipulated videos of President Trump were also shared.

In one of them, Trump appeared to announce that electricity would be cut off for 90 days. The video was based on footage from a news conference held on November 9, but was edited to attribute words to him that he had not said.

The misinterpretation of European Union guidance on emergency preparedness also contributed to the spread of the alarm. The recommendation to keep food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours is a general safety measure for various types of crises and is not related to November 17.