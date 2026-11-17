US President Donald Trump’s arrival in the Philippines drew attention not only because of his diplomatic engagements at the world leaders’ summit, but also because of the noticeable change in his hair.

Trump appeared with hair that was darker, thicker and more voluminous than usual, prompting discussion and speculation on social media.

Të lidhura None found

The 80-year-old president stepped off Air Force One at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where he was greeted with a ceremony. In a cheerful mood, he waved to those in attendance as they held American and Philippine flags. “YMCA” by the Village People could be heard in the background—a song often played at his campaign rallies as well, The Sun reports.

Attention, however, focused on the president’s hairstyle. His familiar blond hair appeared to have taken on a darker shade and more volume, prompting numerous comments online.

Some users asked whether Trump had changed his hair color or undergone a cosmetic procedure.

“Donald Trump left America with white hair and arrived in the Philippines with dark hair! What happened?” one user wrote.

Another joked: “Trump arrives in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit and his hair seems to be trying to leave the country.”

Trump’s appearance has attracted attention before. During a visit to New Jersey in September, his hair looked darker than usual and prompted similar reactions.

The visit to the Philippines also marks the start of a busy diplomatic schedule for the US president, who is attending the 49th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).