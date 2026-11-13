Kosovo and Turkey discuss cooperation on water, dams and rivers

Fitore Pacolli, minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, met with Turkey’s agriculture minister, İbrahim Yumaklı. They discussed opportunities for cooperation on water management, dam construction and river protection.

In a Facebook post, Pacolli said Turkey’s experience would be valuable for projects planned in Kosovo. She said the goal was to secure more water and manage water resources more sustainably.

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Pacolli thanked the Turkish minister for his willingness to provide assistance.