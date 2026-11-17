Acting Director General of the Kosovo Police Fehmi Hoti officially met with Brendan Collins, the FBI’s law enforcement attaché.

The meeting took place on November 17 in Pristina. According to a statement from the Kosovo Police, the discussions focused on the security situation in the country, police efforts to maintain public order and safety, and cooperation between the two institutions.

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Information was also presented on the progress of joint security projects.

Hoti said that cooperation between the Kosovo Police and the FBI had consistently been excellent and had produced concrete security results.

The Kosovo Police did not disclose further details about the specific issues discussed at the meeting.