After a meeting of the Alliance’s leadership, party leader Ardian Gjini held a press conference at which he spoke about the Special Court’s decision concerning former President Hashim Thaçi and reaffirmed the Alliance’s supportive position.

Gjini reiterated that the party did not vote for the 2015 Law on the Special Court and that Parliament should consider the possibility of repealing it.

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“Unfortunately, Kosovo has been facing nothing but bad news for some time. We cannot remember the last time we received good news about the country, and citizens do not deserve this situation. Today, the sentence against former President Hashim Thaçi was added to the list. The Alliance maintains its clear position and stands with all KLA fighters tried by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers,” Gjini said.

At the same press conference, he criticized the government over the energy situation, warning that Kosovo was approaching collapse. According to Gjini, responsibility lies with the Government of Kosovo, which he accused of negligence and incompetence.

“Since July, for several months, we have seen the direction the situation is taking. Today, Kosovo is in a very troubling situation and is almost every day on the brink of an energy collapse. Responsibility lies entirely in Pristina, with the Government of Kosovo, because of negligence, incompetence and, apparently, corruption across all sectors,” he said.

Gjini also opposed the ban on electricity imports from Serbia, describing the decision as an attempt to divert citizens’ attention from problems in the country’s energy sector.

He cited the cancellation of the project with ContourGlobal and the rejection of American gas, saying these decisions had made Kosovo dependent on energy imports.

“The aim was for Kosovo to generate energy, avoid dependence on imports and on the energy mafia these people have built up. The project with ContourGlobal was canceled, and we also paid 21 million euros in arbitration; American gas was rejected as well. This shows that they are not thinking about the short, medium or long term,” Gjini said.

His criticism also extended to the allocation of the infrastructure budget. Regarding the Pristina–Durres road, Gjini said the necessary funds had not been earmarked to begin construction.

He also spoke about healthcare, education and domestic production, accusing the government of harming local producers through state institutions.

Gjini said these issues had been discussed at the meeting of the Alliance’s leadership and announced that the party would continue meeting with citizens on the ground.