Chaotic scenes on the boulevard as a young woman faints after clashes with police

A young woman lost consciousness during a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office, on the 171st day of demonstrations against the government. People at the scene came to her aid and gave her water.

The protest was marked by tension and intense clashes between citizens and police along “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard. Police did not allow protesters to remain in the road, forcing them to move onto the sidewalks.

Të lidhura None found

Police interventions also led to protesters being taken into custody, some of which were accompanied by physical clashes. At one point, citizens joined together to prevent a police van carrying detained protesters from leaving.

Despite the tensions, the protesters continued their demonstration, singing patriotic songs and calling for Prime Minister Rama to resign.