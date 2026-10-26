Democrats call for special prosecutor over Trump’s ties to the Epstein case as Swiss model’s testimony emerges

Democrats in the House of Representatives have announced that they will return President Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network to the center of their investigations if they win a majority after the midterm elections.

The request was presented in a new report published Monday by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. The document proposes appointing a special prosecutor to examine the American president’s ties to the financier convicted of sex crimes.

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The report cites allegations that, according to Democrats, justify further investigations into Trump’s possible involvement in the sexual abuse allegedly committed by Epstein against young women during the 1990s.

Democrats are also seeking unrestricted access to the case files and verification of the role of individuals who may have helped cover up the crimes.

A significant portion of the material concerns the testimony of a woman identified as a Swiss model, who claims that Donald Trump raped her in 1993.

The Huffington Post, citing documents from the Judiciary Committee, reports that the woman said the incident took place in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City, which was owned by Trump at the time.

According to her account, she had previously spent time with Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the alleged incident occurred.

The woman was 22 years old at the time and says Trump had promised to help her obtain a U.S. visa and gain admission to New York University (NYU).

She claims that a Trump aide later took her to his suite. According to her testimony, the American president grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her by force.

Her account states that her dress was torn, while she suffered bleeding and bruising in various parts of her body.

The woman also says that after the incident, Trump repeated his promise regarding the visa and university admission, while asking her not to speak about what had happened.

According to the reported testimony, he told her: “The show must go on.”

However, these remain allegations attributed to the woman and cannot be considered facts established by a court.

Democrats are calling for the investigations to include other individuals who may have collaborated with Epstein, as well as allegations that federal institutions may have concealed important information.

The report acknowledges that Congress does not have the direct authority to appoint a special prosecutor, but calls for stronger federal support for investigations at the state and international levels.

Jamie Raskin, one of the leading Democratic figures on the Judiciary Committee, said that women who survived Epstein’s abuse must be heard and that Congress must have access to the full files, in accordance with the law.

Raskin also called for an independent investigation into Epstein’s possible associates and allegations that the Department of Justice may have kept information concealed.

According to Democrats, the documents and evidence should also be made available to U.S. and foreign judicial authorities so that potentially responsible individuals can face justice.

The Epstein case file continues to be a sensitive issue in American politics. The new allegations against Trump require independent verification and review by the competent authorities.