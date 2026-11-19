Historic euro decline, the European currency falls below 90 lek for the first time

The euro continues to post weak quotations in the Albanian foreign exchange market. According to the exchange rate table published this Thursday, November 19, 2026, the European currency is bought at 89.5 lek and sold at 91 lek.

Data from the table show that the euro is exchanged with a spread of 1.5 lek between the buying and selling price.

Të lidhura None found

The American currency, the dollar, also appears at low rates, being bought at 81 lek and sold at 83 lek.

Meanwhile, the British pound is exchanged at 107 lek for buying and 109 lek for selling, while the Swiss franc is bought at 96 lek and sold at 99 lek.

The weakening of the euro remains a matter of interest for citizens, businesses, and the export sector, as the exchange rate directly affects the value of income and transactions in foreign currency.

Quotations published in the table:

Euro: 89.5 lek / 91 lek.

Dollar: 81 lek / 83 lek.

Pound: 107 lek / 109 lek.

Swiss franc: 96 lek / 99 lek.