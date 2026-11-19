Vlora Çitaku, who holds the post of acting chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Prime Minister Albin Kurti to launch a new legal initiative regarding the Specialized Chambers. According to her, this initiative is expected to officially begin next week.

During a press conference held after the meeting with Kurti, Çitaku explained that the new draft will be based on the text that the Assembly of Kosovo had approved in two readings in 2015, onto which the appropriate modifications will be applied.

Të lidhura None found

She stressed that the parties have agreed on the substance of the law, while previous disagreements concerned the manner of proceeding in parliament.

After the meeting with Kurti, Çitaku: We agreed on the content, clashes were over procedure

“With Mr. Kurti we have found common ground on the content of the law and on the changes that need to be made. What divided us was the parliamentary procedure. Therefore, today we also agreed on the path we will follow: a new legal initiative that begins immediately next week, with our concrete proposals and those of experts,” Çitaku stated.

She apologized for the delays and confusion caused during this process, adding that the initiative will be carried through to completion and the draft law will be sent to the Assembly for a vote.

Çitaku promises on the Special Court: We will complete the draft law and send it to a vote

“Today I give you my word that we will carry this process through to the end. We will draft the bill and present it to the Assembly for a vote – more complete, legally stronger, and more applicable in practice. Meanwhile, the state working group will continue drafting the defense strategy on appeal,” she declared.

Çitaku also pointed out that it is essential for Albanian political parties to remain united in supporting the defense of former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders in The Hague.