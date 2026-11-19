General strike paralyzes Italy on Friday, cancellations expected in transport and disruptions in education and health care

On Friday, November 20, 2026, Italy will face a complicated day due to a general strike involving both the public and private sectors. The union mobilization is expected to cause cancellations and delays in areas such as education, healthcare, public administration and other services.

The strike is organized by the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), which has planned demonstrations in 100 cities across the country under the motto “The future is now.” Other union organizations will also take part in this protest.

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CGIL has confirmed the strike will go ahead and has assured that essential services will be respected. At the center of the grievances are the rising cost of living and, according to the union, the lack of concrete government measures to address this problem.

Among the unions’ demands are wage increases and the renewal of employment contracts to cope with inflation, more dignified pensions, a fairer tax system, and greater investment in healthcare, education and social services.

They also call for job protection, the fight against precarious employment for young people, improved workplace safety conditions, and guaranteed rights to education and housing.

One sector that will feel the effects of the strike is education. The protest will involve staff at educational institutions of all levels, universities and research centers. Depending on employee participation, there may be changes to teaching schedules, class interruptions and difficulties in organizing school services.

Rail transport is also expected to experience problems. The Ferrovie dello Stato Group has warned that, due to the strike called by the autonomous unions SGB and CUB Trasporti, train cancellations and delays may be recorded from 21:00 on Friday, November 20, to 20:00 on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

This strike may affect employees of the FS Group, Trenitalia, Trenitalia Tper and Trenord. For regional trains, essential services will be maintained in the designated weekday time slots, from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.

Authorities have announced that service changes may occur even before the official start of the strike and after it ends. Travelers are advised to check schedules and lists of guaranteed trains in advance on the official websites of the railway companies.

In addition to CGIL, another general strike has been called for November 20 by the Cobas trade union confederation, together with the Clap and Sial organizations. This protest will last all day in the public and private sectors, with the exception of transport.

The demands of these unions are also linked to the rising cost of living, restoring the purchasing power of wages and pensions, establishing a legal minimum wage, and a general reduction in working hours.

Meanwhile, Friday will also mark the International Day of Student Mobilization, adding to protest activities in Italian cities.