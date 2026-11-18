Colonel Faton Alija officially takes charge of the Regional Police Directorate in Peja and holds first meeting with management team

Colonel Faton Alija, who has just taken up his post at the head of the Regional Police Directorate in Peja, met officially for the first time with the institution’s management team.

Today, at the headquarters of the Regional Police Directorate in Peja, the station commanders of Peja, Istog, Klina, Deçan and Junik, as well as the heads of regional units, attended.

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During the meeting, Alija expressed gratitude to the management staff and police officers for their work in maintaining public order and security.

He also presented his leadership vision and asked for full commitment to achieving the strategic goals of the Kosovo Police.

The new director singled out as priorities strengthening integrity, discipline and professionalism in the police, increasing the intensity of preventive and investigative actions against crime, and expanding road safety measures.

He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and open communication with citizens, considering them key partners in ensuring public order.

For their part, station commanders and unit chiefs presented their achievements, operational plans and difficulties encountered in the field, and pledged cooperation and fulfillment of their legal obligations.

According to a notice from the Regional Police Directorate in Peja, the institution remains committed to offering citizens professional and fast services.