Drugs and money seized in Skopje, 19-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old identified by the initials F.S. was detained in Skopje after police found marijuana during a search of his person. His home and other premises linked to him were subsequently searched under a court order.

The incident was recorded on November 9, 2026, at around 6:40 p.m. on a pedestrian path near the Vardar River in the Gjorče Petrov area.

Të lidhura None found

The search was carried out by the Unit for Combating Illicit Trade in Drugs and Weapons within the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector. Officers found and seized marijuana.

The search of the suspect’s home and other premises was conducted in coordination with the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Interior. A white powdery substance and money were also seized there.

The Ministry of Interior said appropriate charges would be filed against the 19-year-old once the case has been fully documented.