HAZU chairman congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo

HAZU chairman congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo

Academician Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected president of the Republic of Kosovo today, following a period at the helm of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts.

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Just two weeks before her election as head of state, on September 24, Shiroka-Pula visited the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts (HAZU) in Zagreb.

During her stay in the Croatian capital, she was received by representatives of the Croatian Academy in her capacity as chairwoman of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts, while the talks focused on cooperation and contacts between the two institutions.

Her election as president gives new significance to the visit to Zagreb, as it took place just two weeks before she assumed her new office.

Following her election as head of the Republic of Kosovo, the new president was congratulated by Academician Velimir Neidhardt, chairman of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

The HAZU chairman’s congratulations arrived several days after the meeting in Zagreb, where Shiroka-Pula participated as head of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences and Arts.

With this election, Shiroka-Pula leaves the leadership of Kosovo’s highest academic institution to take charge of the country’s highest state institution.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 19:24

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