Kosovo’s European path, Terras: Stability must be leveraged for reforms and economic development

Kosovo’s European path, Terras: Stability must be leveraged for reforms and economic development

Riho Terras, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Kosovo, has stressed that the overwhelming majority of Kosovo’s citizens support the country’s membership in the European Union.

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In a message published on the X platform, he underlined that the current moment of institutional stability should be turned into an impetus for concrete reforms and accelerated economic growth.

“Public support in Kosovo for EU membership is extremely high. Now that we have institutional stability, it must be transformed into reforms and economic development,” he wrote.

Terras added that, in his role as the European Parliament’s rapporteur, he plans to deepen engagement with Kosovo’s authorities in order to accelerate the country’s European integration.

“As the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Kosovo, I will strengthen cooperation with its institutions to advance Kosovo’s path toward Europe,” he emphasized.

These comments come at a time when integration into the European Union remains one of the main priorities of Kosovo’s foreign policy agenda and institutional activity.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 19:25

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