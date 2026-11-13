Haxhiu receives decree from the Presidency promulgating the law on the Asset Confiscation Bureau

Haxhiu receives decree from the Presidency promulgating the law on the Asset Confiscation Bureau

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu announced in a post that she received the decree from the Presidency today promulgating the Law on the State Bureau for the Verification and Confiscation of Unjustifiable Assets.

The law now enters the implementation phase, two weeks after it was approved by the Kosovo Assembly.

Të lidhura

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Haxhiu stressed that all assets held by people in public office must have a lawful source supported by documentation.

According to Haxhiu, the Assembly will closely monitor the establishment of the Bureau. She added that the law’s impact will be demonstrated by its implementation and that citizens will judge it by its results.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 16:26

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