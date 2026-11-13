Food and Veterinary Agency blocks 178 kg of sausage after tests detect chicken DNA

The Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) has blocked 178 kg of sausage: 120 kg of “Kalorik” sausage and 58 kg of homemade sausage. The agency has also ordered a halt to sausage production and the withdrawal of the products from distribution outlets.

During official inspections of food safety, quality and authenticity, AUV detected chicken DNA in the “Homemade Sausage” product made by BUQUKU SH.P.K. of Peja. The product label lists only beef and beef fat.

Të lidhura None found

AUV inspectors collected the sample and sent it for analysis to the Alimenti -Omnilab laboratory in Bulgaria. The results confirmed the presence of cattle and chicken DNA. According to the agency, this raises suspicions that the product contains undeclared chicken-derived ingredients, including the possibility that mechanically separated chicken meat (MDM) was used.

AUV says the analysis confirms the presence of chicken DNA but does not establish the type, quantity or source of the material used. Further checks are expected to determine whether mechanically separated meat or other chicken-derived ingredients were used.

The agency stresses that the possible use of mechanically separated meat in traditional products such as homemade sausage requires particular attention to food safety. It says the process can alter the structure of the meat and increase its susceptibility to contamination and the growth of microorganisms, particularly when hygiene, storage and processing requirements are not met.