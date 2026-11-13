Trump nominates new ambassador to Kosovo as Aliçkaj discusses expectations of Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Mikhail Bogachek as United States ambassador to Kosovo. The nomination has been sent to the Senate for consideration and confirmation, and his name appears on a list of nominations published by the White House on November 10.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bogachek will lead the U.S. diplomatic mission in Pristina, currently headed by chargé d’affaires Anu Prattipati. Kosovo has been without a U.S. ambassador since late December 2024, when Jeff Hovenier’s three-year term ended.

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Agim Aliçkaj, executive director of the Albanian American Civic League, sees the nomination as a positive development for relations between the two countries. He says a Senate-confirmed ambassador would bring diplomatic representation to the appropriate level and create more opportunities for direct communication with the U.S. administration.

Aliçkaj stresses that the absence of an ambassador since Hovenier’s departure should not be taken as a sign that Kosovo has lost its strategic importance to the United States. However, he has reservations about some of Anu Prattipati’s positions, particularly her criticism of the Kurti government over the American gas project, made a few days before the elections, and the suspension of the Kosovo-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on September 12, 2025. In his view, the reasons given for the suspension were unconvincing, and the decision served neither side’s long-term interests.

He says some members of the Albanian-American community suspect that former U.S. diplomat Richard Grenell may have influenced these developments. Aliçkaj clarifies that there is no evidence Grenell directly intervened in the decisions, but notes that, in his assessment, Grenell’s public statements against Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Kosovo government have often aligned with Belgrade’s political interests.

Despite these criticisms, Aliçkaj says Trump’s second term has also brought important decisions in support of Kosovo. He singles out the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, which he says contains provisions important to Kosovo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to the normalization of relations with Serbia on the basis of mutual recognition.

Another development he cites is the signing of the Board of Peace Charter on January 22, 2026. Kosovo was represented by President Vjosa Osmani at Trump’s invitation. Aliçkaj considers Kosovo’s participation alongside the United States an important affirmation on the international stage, regardless of how the initiative develops.

He also welcomes Trump’s repeated statements that he prevented a conflict between Kosovo and Serbia. According to Aliçkaj, the expectations of Serbian nationalist circles for a stance more favorable to Belgrade’s ambitions have not been met so far.

Discussing Bogachek, Aliçkaj notes that he does not come from a traditional diplomatic career and has no direct experience with Balkan affairs. Nevertheless, he believes the nominee’s experience in leadership and institutional administration could be useful in his new role.

For this reason, Aliçkaj calls on Kosovo’s institutions to prepare for his arrival and familiarize him thoroughly with the country’s history, political realities, security challenges, and the state’s existential and strategic interests. He says the information presented to the ambassador should be supported by indisputable facts and arguments.

Particular attention, he says, should be paid to crimes committed by Serbian forces during the war, the postwar killing of three U.S. citizens, the Bytyqi brothers, and the terrorist attack in Banjska in which police officer Afrim Bunjaku was killed. Aliçkaj also calls for emphasis on the lack of justice for many of these crimes, while people suspected of or responsible for serious crimes, he says, continue to live freely in Serbia.

As for concerns about Bogachek’s studies in Moscow, Aliçkaj does not believe that fact alone is enough to cast doubt on his commitment to U.S. interests. He says the nominee should be judged by his specific positions and actions in office, not by assumptions about possible Russian influence.

On relations with Serbia and the role of U.S. diplomacy, Aliçkaj says the Kosovo-U.S. partnership should be grounded in respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order of the Republic of Kosovo. He considers the protection of minority communities’ rights legitimate but opposes efforts that, in his view, seek to grant them privileges beyond constitutional standards.

Aliçkaj stresses that U.S. diplomats and other international representatives, regardless of who represents America in Pristina, must understand that the people and institutions of Kosovo will not accept the return of Serbian rule in any form. He calls for the rights of Serbs in Kosovo to be addressed objectively, taking into account the situation of Albanians in Presheva, Bujanoc, and Medvegjë, as well as Albanian communities in Sanxhak.

In his view, Kosovo’s strategic orientation stands in clear contrast to Serbia’s policy: Serbia maintains close political and strategic ties with Russia, while Kosovo has made an irreversible commitment to a Euro-Atlantic orientation, democracy, and its alliance with the United States.

In closing, Aliçkaj expresses hope that Bogachek, if confirmed by the Senate, will help restart the Kosovo-U.S. Strategic Dialogue and further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries. To him, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina symbolizes an enduring friendship, is a source of security for the people of Kosovo, and is a source of pride for the state. He ends his remarks with the message: “Without America, there is no Kosovo!”