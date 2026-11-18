In Brussels, the Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, met with Croatian MEP Davor Ivo Stier. During the conversation, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Kosovo and Croatia as well as the country’s further steps toward European integration.

She noted that the two states share an early friendship, which is based on mutual assistance. In this context, Haxhiu recalled that Albanians stood by Croatia during the war, while Croatia was among the first countries in the region to recognize the state of Kosovo.

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The Speaker expressed gratitude to Stier for the support he has continuously given Kosovo and asked him to support the country’s membership in the Council of Europe.

Haxhiu also stressed that Kosovo is committed to fulfilling the required conditions in the EU accession process, while Croatia’s experience in this regard remains an important reference for the country.

According to her, the Assembly of Kosovo has already set up the delegation for the EU-Kosovo Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee and is ready for the next meeting to be held as soon as possible.