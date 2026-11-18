Haradinaj expresses gratitude to Tamara Ziv for her role in deepening ties between Kosovo and Israel

Ramush Haradinaj, leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, attended the farewell ceremony held in honor of Tamara Ziv, Israel’s ambassador to Kosovo.

In a post published on Facebook, Haradinaj said that during the meeting he thanked the Israeli diplomat for her cooperation and continuous efforts in advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Të lidhura None found

He stressed that Israel continues to be a strategic ally of Kosovo, and described Ambassador Ziv’s work as a model of dedication and true friendship toward the Kosovar state.

“Israel has been and remains a strategic partner of Kosovo, and Ambassador Ziv’s work is an example of dedication and sincere friendship toward our country,” Haradinaj wrote.