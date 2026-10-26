Ministry of Health: Glycemia monitoring sensors provided to 800 patients with type 1 diabetes

The Ministry of Health says it is continuing its efforts to improve care for patients with diabetes by providing modern treatments, medical devices and more suitable conditions for the ongoing monitoring of the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, 800 people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes have been provided with sensors to measure glycemia. This measure was undertaken based on the Diabetes Program and the recommendations of the National Diabetes Commission.

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The ministry said that the public procurement procedure for this purpose was completed with the signing of a contract in April this year, which will remain in force until April 2028. The latest procurement also secured modern insulin therapy and antidiabetic medicines in larger quantities.

During May and June this year, all transmitters were replaced in accordance with protocol requirements. Meanwhile, patients enrolled in the Program were provided with enough sensors for six months, until December 2026. Distribution is carried out through insulin pharmacies, based on the established regimen.

Beneficiaries include people with type 1 diabetes up to the age of 25, pregnant women suffering from type 1 diabetes, blind people with this diagnosis, as well as patients with type 1 diabetes who have complications or serious comorbidities.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that these categories were selected taking into account the available budget funds, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted monitoring of glycemia levels and better management of the disease.