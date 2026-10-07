Haradinaj: The appeal in The Hague requires major support; consider it the “highway of freedom

Haradinaj: The appeal in The Hague requires major support; consider it the “highway of freedom

Former deputy head of the KLA War Veterans’ Organization, Nasim Haradinaj, said on the “Ora Shtatë” program that the former KLA leaders and Kosovo have a strong chance of winning the appeal proceedings in The Hague.

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According to him, at this stage there are facts that could overturn the claims of the Special Court. Haradinaj assessed that, from a legal standpoint, the chances of a positive outcome are “much, much greater.”

He stressed that considerable investment is needed to face this battle, calling for it not to be treated in the same way as previous support.

“To win this battle, very substantial investment is needed. Not investment like before, when they told us that we had contributed so much. They should simply consider that we also have a highway for Kosovo—the highway of freedom and the lifeline that keeps Kosovo’s independence alive,” Haradinaj said.

During the interview, he also spoke about the adoption of the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as the country’s new president.

Haradinaj viewed the avoidance of new elections positively, saying that Kosovo had managed not to become involved in another electoral process. He added that the cause of defending the former KLA leaders had gotten off to a good start, while the next steps were the swearing-in of the members of parliament and the implementation of the commitment made the previous night.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 08:14

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