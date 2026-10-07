Hoxhaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on becoming president: A shared history

PDK MP and former Foreign Minister Enver Hoxhaj congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as president, sharing an old photograph from the period when they were both members of the PDK, together with Hashim Thaçi and Kadri Veseli.

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According to Hoxhaj, the image symbolizes a shared past. He expressed his belief that the new president will have a strong voice on the issue of justice and in calling for the release of the former KLA leaders being held in The Hague.

“This photograph preserves a shared history. Today, Justina is taking on the highest state responsibility. Congratulations, Madam President!” Hoxhaj wrote.

He added that he believes her voice will be heard forcefully in support of justice and the return to freedom of those who, according to him, are being unjustly held in The Hague.